Roxy Regional Theatre Hosts Scriptless in Seattle for Two Live Shows September 19th and 20th

Clarksville, TN – Back by popular demand, nationally-touring improvised musical sensation Scriptless in Seattle is returning to the Roxy Regional Theatre for two one-of-a-kind shows!

Friday, September 19th at 7:00pm

Saturday, September 20th at 7:00pm

With a style reminiscent of the beloved show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the guys of Scriptless in Seattle offer a unique blend of hilarious sketches, improvised musicals, game shows, film noir, and so much more. No two shows are ever the same, ensuring an evening filled with surprises, laughter, and memorable moments.

Come enjoy a show that has not yet been written and even get the chance to steer its direction!

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the shows).

Seating is general admission, and doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to performances.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.