APSU Men’s Golf Closes Golfweek Fall Challenge on High Note

Pawleys Island, SC – Patton Samuels carded a six-under 66 and led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team to its best round of the Golfweek Fall Challenge when it posted a four-under 284, Tuesday, to finish in 13th place with an aggregate core of 874 at True Blue Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University finished one shot behind 12th-place Presbyterian and 15 shots behind 11th-place USC Upstate after three rounds at the par-72, 7,013-yard track. Georgia Southern won the Golfweek Fall Challenge with a score of 829 with the Eagles’ Harrison Sewell earning individual medalist honors after shooting 14-under 202.

Samuels carded seven birdies and just on bogey in the final round to pick up 27 spots on the field and finish tied for 16th with a score of five-under 211. John Mark Mills also totaled five birdies to shot one-under 71 and finish tied for 60th with a score of 222.

Seth Smith carded a 76 in the final round and finished tied for 60th with a score of 222, while Jack Dyer shot two-over 74 in the third round to finish the tournament tied for 64th with a score of 223. Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Zach Olsen shot one-over 73 in the final round to pick up four spots on the field and finish tied for 67th with a score of 225.

Playing as an individual, Parker Elkins shot a career-best round of three-under 69 to finish tied for 28th with a score of three-under 213 – the second-best finish by a Gov.

