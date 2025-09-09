Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Total Athlete Collegiate

Xenia, OH – Led by freshman Ella Arnzen’s bogey-free three-under 69, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 301 in the final round of the Total Athlete Collegiate to finish in fifth place with a team score of 913, Tuesday, at the Country Club of the North.

Austin Peay State University placed 23 shots behind Akron and 23 strokes ahead of Northern Kentucky.

Arnzen carded a bogey-free three-under 69 in the final round, moving her from a tie for 17th place to a solo fifth-place finish with a total score of 221.

Jillian Breelove finished second in the Governors’ lineup with a final round five-over 77. The junior had a 226 score for the event, placing her in 15th. Next was Abby Hirtzel with a final round six-over 78, and Katie Roberts with a final round 84 to put them in a tie for 30th.

Abby Jimenez rounded out the Governors’ scoring lineup with a five-over 77 for a tie for 39th place.

Playing individually, Jordin Cowing shot a final round two-over 74 to finish tied for sixth place.

“There were so many good things about this first fall tournament, starting with how our team’s score improved each round,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “Ella placed in the top five individually at her first collegiate event and shot a three-under, bogey-free round today, which is incredible. Jordin placed in the top 10 and gained some great tournament experience as well. Jillian was able to claim a top 15 spot and made great strides with her mental game this week. Everybody gave their all, and I’m excited to see how we can improve next week!”

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team heads to The Velvet hosted by Murray State, September 15th-16th, at the Country Club of Paducah in Paducah, Kentucky.