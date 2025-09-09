70.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Clarksville Police Searching for Runaway Teenager Andre Stubblefield

Andre Stubblefield
Andre Stubblefield

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Andre Stubblefield.

Andre was last seen on August 29th, 2025, at approximately 3:10pm, after getting off the school bus at his residence near Lynes Street. He has short black hair and brown eyes and has been known to wear disguises in an attempt to avoid being noticed.

Family members believe he may try to travel to the Nashville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

