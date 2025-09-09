Live Music, Local Spirits Highlight Oak Grove Tourism’s Annual Bourbon and Wine Festival

Oak Grove, KY – The folks at Oak Grove Tourism recently invited everyone to the annual Kentucky Bands, Bourbon & Wine Festival on the grounds of the Valor Hall Conference and Event Center. To experience a showcase of wine, Bourbon, and spirit vendors from all over Kentucky.

Guests at the free event also had a variety of food choices and great live music to enjoy throughout the day. Kentucky breweries, distilleries, and wineries offered up samples and sold individual drinks and bottles of their products.

Lots of local favorites were on hand as well, including MB Roland, Casey Jones Distillery and Dueling Grounds Distillery. An added attraction this year was a car show that featured everything from classic American muscle cars to the latest in Italian design from Maranello.

Oak Grove Tourism’s Traci Cunningham said, “This is our 3rd annual Bourbon, Bands & Wine Festival, and we’ve added a car show, and a barrel relay race. Of course, we have several distilleries, wineries, and even a craft beer distillery. This year, we also have merchandise vendors. Right now, the Mountain Laurels are performing. They are from Eastern Kentucky, and they are really good. We are thrilled to have a great turnout this year.”

Photo Gallery