APSU Athletics Gears Up with New Fan Experience for Football Home Opener, September 13th

Clarksville, TN – Preparing for Saturday’s matchup between the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team and the Morehead State Eagles, Austin Peay Athletics has announced ways fans can amplify their fan experience in Stacheville.

APSU Employee Appreciation and Faith & Football Night

Help us FILL THE FORT and show our appreciation for teachers and staff, along with faith and football night.

Gameday Sponsor- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the sponsor of the season’s first home game and will give out clear cross-body bags upon entrance to the stadium.

Tailgate Alley

An Austin Peay State University football tradition in its 14th year, Tailgate Alley is back in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Saturday’s tailgate theme is Clarksville’s Hometown Team, and fans are encouraged to wear red. Tailgate Alley will include a kids’ area with inflatables and face painters.

Governors fans can take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 2:00pm. At 3:00pm, the Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to allow further parking in the evening.

Coors Light Tailgate Experience

A new pre-game experience for football gamedays at Fortera Stadium! The Coors Light Tailgate Experience will provide fans with a premium tailgating option between the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse and Fortera Stadium.

In addition to a premium tailgate experience where fans can eat and drink, Coors Light tailgaters will include exclusive pre-game field access and the opportunity to meet different Governors student-athletes weekly. Corey Gipson and the men’s basketball team highlight the season’s first tailgate when the Govs play their home opener against Morehead State, September 13th.

Stache Street

Stache Street is back for the 2025 season! Located beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street offers food trucks such as Windy City Vibes, Janae’s Italian Ice, and Official Wings!

Gov Walk

The Governors will arrive on Drane Street at 3:30pm for head coach Jeff Faris to lead his team through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium. All Governors fans are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Faris and the APSU Govs on their way into The Fort!

Buffalo Wild Wings VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer – in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard, and will open 90 minutes before kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

For more information on how to get your tickets for the Buffalo Wild Wings VIPeay Zone, call the Austin Peay State Univrsity Ticket O?ce at the ticket o?ce at 931.221.PEAY (7329)!

The City Forum Family Zone

The City Forum Family Pack is the best deal in town for families in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to experience Clarksville’s Hometown Team on gameday!

Located in section Q, The City Forum Family Zone offers a great experience to cheer on the Governors for an excellent price. When you buy four season tickets to The City Forum Family Zone, you will also receive four attraction passes to use at The City Forum, all for $120.00!

The City Forum Kids Zone will be located in the southeast corner of Fortera Stadium, which is full of games and entertainment for kids during Austin Peay State University football games. It is FREE for ALL kids!

Tickets and other Information

Tickets for Saturday’s game are available through Ticketmaster. Select here for more information on mobile ticketing through Ticketmaster. The will-call will open from 3:00pm-6:00pm on Friday and reopen at 2:00pm on Saturday.

Fortera Stadium is introducing a clear bag policy this season. Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 inches, and non-clear bags must be no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches. Upon entrance to the stadium, metal detectors are new to the Fort this season.