APSU Reaches Historic Enrollment Milestone, Surpassing 11,000 Students

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has achieved its highest enrollment figures to date, with 11,185 registered students according to official enrollment data.

The numbers show that Austin Peay State University’s total enrollment rose by 7.1% over the past year, which represents an increasing number of students across demographics and academic programs.

“Behind every enrollment number is a student with their own dreams and ambitions,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “What excites me most about this continued growth is that students across Tennessee and beyond are trusting Austin Peay State University to help them achieve their goals. We take that responsibility seriously and remain committed to providing the support and opportunities they need to succeed.”

growing appeal to prospective students.

“This continued growth demonstrates that our message is resonating with students and families across Tennessee,” said Amy Corlew, APSU’s assistant provost for enrollment management. “We’re seeing strong interest from students who want an education that prepares them for meaningful careers and a university that supports them every step of the way.”

The robust enrollment positions Austin Peay State University as a leading public university in Tennessee, with its strong academic programs, vibrant campus life, and commitment to student achievement.

Areas across the university are benefiting from the surge in enrollment. The College of Business is APSU’s fastest-growing academic college with a 12.62% increase in students, driven by its Master of Business Administration program (the largest graduate program on campus) and its finance and management programs (both up more than 20%).

The College of Behavioral and Health Sciences has also seen significant enrollment increases in several programs, including social work (up 30% from last year), nursing (up more than 20% over two years), and psychological science and counseling (up more than 20% over two years). These students are learning in the newly opened Health Professions Building, a state-of-the-art facility with collaborative spaces and simulation labs.

“What sets Austin Peay State University apart is our culture of academic innovation and commitment to student success,” said Dr. Mitchell Cordova, APSU’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “Our faculty and staff have embraced the challenge of rethinking how we deliver education, creating enriching academic experiences that are directly preparing our students for emerging workforce demands and their careers. Students recognize and value that difference.”

About Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University (APSU), located in Clarksville, Tennessee, is a leading institution of higher education in the Southeast. The university offers over 50 graduate and 125 undergraduate degree paths, including the country’s first registered apprenticeship for teaching, a fast-growing Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, and the state’s only accredited Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) in counseling psychology program.

Named after Clarksville native and former Tennessee Governor Austin Peay, the university’s Clarksville campus spans 195 acres downtown and is home to the state-of-the-art Health Professions Building. APSU also operates a campus at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and is Tennessee’s leading higher education provider for military-affiliated students, who represent approximately of the student body.

For more information, visit www.apsu.edu.