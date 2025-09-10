Austin Peay State University Women’s Soccer Travels to Western Kentucky for Thursday Night Showdown

Clarksville, TN – Following a scoreless shutout against Murray State on Sunday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team will conclude its nonconference schedule against Western Kentucky on Thursday, starting at 7:00pm CT at WKU Soccer Complex in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (0-5-2) played to its second draw of the season against Murray State on Sunday, with junior keeper Lauryn Berry leading the APSU Govs to their second shutout of 2025. Berry matched her career-high with 11 saves on the day, which puts her six saves away from 126 career-saves, which would tie for the eighth-most by any APSU keeper in program history.

Three Governors are at the top of the board with seven shots this season: Paige Chrustowski, Ellie Dreas, and Kasidy Schenk. Chrustowski and Carolyne Young led the APSU Govs on Sunday with a pair of shots and a shot on goal each in the contest.

Western Kentucky (3-4-0) is coming off a 0-2 loss against Samford on Sunday and is currently on a two-game losing streak.

What to Know

Thursday’s match will be the 12th meeting between the Governors and the Hilltoppers.

The APSU Govs are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games on the road.

Austin Peay State University is 52-134-21 all-time on the road.

Thursday’s match marks the eighth time the Govs have played on Sept. 11.

Austin Peay’s record on Sept. 11 is 4-2-1.

The last time Austin Peay State University played and won on this date was at home against Alabama A&M in 2022, where the Govs won by a score of 1-0.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University secured its third win against Western Kentucky, and first since August 15th, 2024.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the APSU Govs.

