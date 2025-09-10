Clarksville Nonprofit Manna Café Ministries Honored as Chick-fil-A Award Finalist

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries is proud to announce it’s being considered for a Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award. The annual grant program recognizes nonprofit organizations that are making a positive impact in their local communities.

Fifty-six organizations from across the nation have been selected as finalists. Manna Café is the only Tennessee nonprofit to be considered for the grant program which awards funding from $30,000 to $350,000.

Manna Café Ministries needs your vote to secure funding for its important work.

Manna Café Ministries has been selected for its commitment to serve people experiencing economic insecurity while restoring hope, dignity, self-reliance, and community.

If awarded the grant, Manna Café plans to continue its service to thousands each month across Montgomery County and Stewart County, providing nutritious food, essential resources, and compassionate support through grocery distribution, hot meals, mobile pantries, casework, and community outreach.

Public Voting Opportunity: Everyone is invited to join the Chick-fil-A One® free rewards program and become eligible to vote for nonprofits through the Chick-fil-A app.

Voting Period: September 2nd -September 30th,2025

How to Vote: Join Chick-fil-A One®. Simply open the app and tap the “For You” icon. Tap the True Inspiration Awards banner. Tap Atlantic region and vote for Manna Café Ministries. Share with friends across the U.S. Anyone in the United States can vote!

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and volunteers, and the vital impact we strive to make every day in the Clarksville area,” said Vicki York, CEO, Manna Café Ministries. “We encourage everyone to vote for us through the Chick-fil-A app to help us continue our mission of fighting food insecurity in our community.”

Brittnye Pennington, operator, Chick-fil-A Wilma Rudolph Boulevard added, “We are super excited for Manna Cafe and we would really like to see them get to the highest level of funding. We want to help raise funds for Manna Cafe and the community. So get on the Chick-fil-A app and vote.”

About the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards

The Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to honor the legacy of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy. The program supports organizations dedicated to caring for people, caring through food, caring for communities, and caring for our planet. Grants range from $30,000 to $350,000. In 2025, $6 million was awarded to organizations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Kingdom.