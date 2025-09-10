Clarksville Police report Runaway Juvenile Andre Stubblefield Missing Again After Returning Home

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is once again asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old runaway juvenile Andre Stubblefield after he ran away shortly after returning home.

Stubblefield was originally reported missing on August 29th, 2025, after he was last seen getting off his school bus near his residence on Lynes Street around 3:10pm. Known to sometimes wear disguises to avoid being noticed, he was previously believed by family members to possibly be attempting to travel toward the Nashville area.

Authorities confirmed earlier today that Stubblefield had been located and was safe. However, in a second update issued today, CPD reported that he has run away again.

Anyone who knows of Andre Stubblefield’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 so that officers can check his status and ensure his safety.