Clarksville Police reports Runaway Juvenile Andre Stubblefield Found Safe

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has confirmed that 15-year-old runaway juvenile Andre Stubblefield has been located and is safe.

Stubblefield was last seen on August 29th, 2025, around 3:10pm after getting off the school bus at his residence near Lynes Street. The teen, who was known to sometimes wear disguises to avoid being noticed, was believed by family members to possibly be traveling toward the Nashville area.

Authorities issued a request for the public’s assistance in finding Stubblefield, and on Saturday, CPD reported that he had been found and was no longer in danger.

The Clarksville Police Department expressed appreciation to community members who shared information and helped ensure Stubblefield’s safe return.