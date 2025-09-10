Country Music Hall of Fame Brings Instrument Petting Zoo to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame recently brought their musical instrument petting zoo to Clarksville’s Downtown Commons. A CMHOF spokesperson said, “We do this in Nashville and surrounding counties to get the kids exposed to instruments of country music that they wouldn’t normally encounter in their day-to-day.

“All the instruments are under the ownership of the Country Music Hall of Fame. We just want the kids to experience something new and exciting. We’re not worried about them dropping anything. The rare and expensive instruments are back at the museum.”

Rachel Rodriguez was demonstrating instruments and interacting with the kids. “I am a teaching artist and a recording artist out of Nashville, TN,” Rodriguez said. “I work with the museum and many arts organizations in Nashville, as well as with the school system. Music is the way to bring people together. These are all instruments you would see in Folk, Americana, and Country music.”

Nicki Mortland, the CMHOF’s Community Outreach Manager, said, “I think this type of event is great for kids, especially in and around Nashville. A lot of kids have seen instruments like these before, but don’t have a chance to get their hands on them. This program lets them explore in a very free and playful way, which is very nice. Playing the instruments they know, or ones they have never heard but really like the sound of, helps them find some direction, and lets their parents see them get excited about it.”

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library’s David Brockman said, “We are working with Downtown Commons and the CMHOF today. This is all part of our Summer Reading Program – Color Our World. They explain every instrument and then let the kids come up and make beautiful music. It gives kids a chance to pick up an instrument, maybe for the first time.”

Photo Gallery