Fort Defiance to Host Annual Sevier Days Living History Event September 13th

Clarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is excited to announce the return of its annual event, Sevier Days, a living history event on Saturday, September 13th, 2025, from 10:00am until 3:00pm.

This educational and entertaining event will feature Native American and frontier re-enactors showcasing various activities, including flint knapping, an authentic blacksmith operation, frontier camp life, and flintlock musket firing.

Sevier Days provides an excellent opportunity for the community to step back in time and experience the daily life, challenges, and triumphs of early settlers in the Clarksville region. Visitors will have the chance to witness historical skills and trades up close, gaining a deeper appreciation for the cultural heritage of the area.

William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, saying, “Sevier Days is a unique opportunity to transport yourself back in time and discover the incredible history that shaped Clarksville. It’s an event that appeals to history enthusiasts of all ages.”

Sevier Days is open to all members of the community, and admission is free.

About Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center, 120 Duncan Street, is operated by the Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department. The fort, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the Union occupation of Clarksville.

In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz donated the property to the City of Clarksville. In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding to build the interpretive center and walking trails. The Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.