Montgomery County Government Announces New Class of Mayor’s Emerging Leaders

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government is pleased to welcome the 2025-2026 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders, a group of 28 high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors who will serve as unofficial county committee members.

This year’s Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program began in August and allows students to attend committee meetings and gain insight into how local government operates, and to volunteer with departments to expand their knowledge of local government. During these sessions, students are recognized and encouraged to ask questions.

“I am grateful to see students interested in learning about how local government works. It’s important for our young people to understand what is going on in their community, and when they invest in learning how things run, they are demonstrating their leadership and their potential to help Montgomery County continue to grow and thrive,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

The county committees include the Airport Authority, Animal Control, Audit, Budget, E-911, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Protection, Jail and Juvenile, Parks, and School Liaison. The program is open to high school students in 10th through 12th grade. Announcements about the program are made through local media, social media, and sent to school guidance counselors in the spring.

Starting this year, students will begin the program in August and conclude in January to align with their school schedules. The kick-off meeting for this year’s program was held on August 6th and 7th. New activities have been introduced to give students hands-on experience regarding what County Government offers.

Some of these events include a leadership class with Director of Continuous Improvement, Dr. Andrew Kester, and opportunities to volunteer for events and activities with Montgomery County Parks and Recreation and Montgomery County Animal Care & Control.

This year’s participants are: