Nashville Sounds fall 7-4 to Gwinnett Stripers

Nashville, TN – Brandon Lockridge recorded a season-high four hits in the Nashville Sounds’ 7-4 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday from First Horizon Park. Alexander Cornielle punched out seven batters in his Sounds debut, while Daz Cameron increased his on-base streak to 13 games with a walk in the bottom of the first inning.

After Gwinnett put up two runs in the top of the first off Cornielle, the Sounds bounced back in the bottom half of the inning against Stripers starter Jose Suarez. Cameron walked to increase his on-base streak to 13 games, stole second, and came around to score on a base knock from Luis Urias. Jeferson Quero singled to place Urias at second, and a double from Tyler Black plated Urias to tie the game, 2-2.

The Sounds took the lead in the bottom of the third against Suarez. Lockridge and Quero socked back-to-back doubles to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

In the top of the seventh, the Stripers scratched across two runs off Sounds reliever Robert Gasser. Jonathan Ornelas and Chandler Seagle notched back-to-back singles, while Carlos Rodriguez reached on a throwing error to load the bases. Jesus Bastidas worked a walk, plating Ornelas from third to tie the game, 3-3. Luke Waddell sent a flyball to center, allowing Seagle to score and put Gwinnett up 4-3.

Bastidas connected for a three-run homer in the top of the eighth off Nashville reliever Easton McGee, increasing the Gwinnett lead 7-3.

Lockridge drove in a run in the bottom of the ninth with a single to right, but the Sounds went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize a 7-4 win for the Stripers and even the series at a game each.

Right-hander Garrett Stallings takes the ball for the Sounds on Thursday in game three of the final six-game series at First Horizon Park. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35pm CT.