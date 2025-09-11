Austin Peay State University Football Hosts Morehead State in Saturday Night Clash at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – After a pair of road games to open the season, the No. 22 Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team returns to Fortera Stadium for its 2025 home opener when it takes on Morehead State on, Saturday at 6:00pm.

Austin Peay opened year two under head coach Jeff Faris with a 34-14 win at Middle Tennessee before falling to No. 3 Georgia, 28-6, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The win against the Blue Raiders was the Governors’ first against an FBS opponent since beating Kansas State, 26-22, in the 1987 season opener.

Austin Peay State University’s 28 points allowed against Georgia were the fewest APSU has ever allowed against a Southeastern Conference opponent.

Morehead State opened its second season under head coach Jason Woodman with a 38-31 victory over Division II Allen (S.C.) before falling to No. 7 Illinois State, 41-13, in Normal, Illinois.

In a battle between old Ohio Valley Conference rivals, Austin Peay is 12-9 all-time against Morehead State in Clarksville and is on a four-game winning streak, which dates back to 2006. The Govs also are 4-5 against the Eagles in nonconference games and have won seven of their last eight home openers.

Additionally, the Governors are ranked in the Stats FCS Media Poll (No. 22) and the AFCA Coaches Poll (No. 23) for the first time under Faris and the 34th week in program history. Austin Peay is 18-15 all-time when nationally ranked.

Austin Peay State University is 29-14 at Fortera Stadium since 2017 and is looking for their second win at home under Faris. Morehead State is 0-1 on the road this season and is 2-5 on the road with Woodman at the helm.

Quarterback Chris Parson leads the Governors’ offense with 27 completions for 293 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 20 times for 34 yards. Shemar Kirk has been the top receiving target with seven catches for 98 yards, while Jackson Head and Jaden Robinson have each caught a touchdown this season. On the ground, Corey Richardson leads the Govs with 13 carries for 54 yards, while Courtland Simmons and quarterback Austin Smith have both rushed for a touchdown.

Ellis Ellis Jr. has led the Governors in tackles in each of the first two games of the season; he ranks sixth in the United Athletic Conference with 17 tackles and leads the league with 10 solo tackles. Ellis Jr. also ranks ninth in the FCS and leads the UAC with three pass breakups this season. Additionally, Myles Wiley is second on the team with 10 tackles this season and is tied for the FCS lead with two forced fumbles.

As a defensive unit, the Governors rank 15th in the FCS and lead the UAC in third-down conversion defense (.280), limiting teams to 7-of-25 on third down with eight three-and-outs this season.

Preseason All-UAC kicker Carson Smith is 4-for-4 on field goals this season with three makes from 40-plus yards. Smith now ranks ninth in Austin Peay history with 17-career made field goals and is three away from becoming the eighth Governor with 20-career field goals.

Saturday’s home opener is a “Red Out” at Fortera Stadium, with the game presented by Coke Zero Sugar. Season, single-game, and group tickets are available online at Ticketmaster or by calling the Austin Peay Athletics ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). Special ticket offers and information on everything happening in and around Fortera Stadium can be found in this week’s Fan Experience preview.

New to gameday at Fortera Stadium this season is the Coors Light Tailgate Experience and Big Gov Pregame Show, located between the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse and Fortera Stadium. Buffalo Wild Wings will provide food each week, while Coca-Cola, AJAX Distributing, and Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. will provide alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options.

More information on the Coors Light Tailgate Experience can be found here, and tickets can be purchased by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931-221-7329.

Fans can also purchase tickets to the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, available at all home games this season. Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be located in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open one hour prior to kickoff, when the gates open, before closing at the end of halftime.



Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

Notably

DECADE OF THE GOVS

Despite being just halfway through the 2020s, Austin Peay State University is 12 wins away from matching its 43 wins in the 1980s as the winningest decade in program history. The Governors are 31-26 in the 2020s and their .544 winning percentage is the second best in a decade in program history, trailing only the .551 (32-26-1) winning percentage from the 1940s.

The APSU Govs also are 15-11 at home during the 2020s, and their .577 winning percentage is the second best in a decade in APSU history, trailing only the .714 (20-8) winning percentage at home in the 1940s.

Additionally, the Govs have a 16-14 record on the road during the 2020s, making this the only decade in program history where Austin Peay has a winning record away from Clarksville.

KANSAS STATE HAS COMPANY

For the second time in program history and the first time since beating Kansas State, 26-22, in the 1987 season opener, Austin Peay State University beat an opponent from the Football Bowl Subdivision when it defeated Middle Tennessee, 34-14, in Week 1.

The Governors, who were named the NCAA FCS Team of the Week, ended a 30-game losing streak to FBS opponents in a contest where they led 21-0 in the second quarter and maintained no less than a 10-point lead throughout the wire-to-wire win against the Blue Raiders.

Austin Peay State University’s 34 points against Middle Tennessee were the most they have ever scored against an FBS opponent, topping the 33 points they scored against Middle Tennessee (2010) and Central Florida (2017).

MEET THE GOVS

With just 28 returning letterwinners and 10 players that redshirted a season ago, Austin Peay has 72 newcomers on its 2025 roster. The 72 newcomers are made up of 23 true freshmen and 49 transfers, with 22 players from FBS programs, 16 from FCS, seven from Division II, one from NAIA, and three from junior college.

During the 2024 season, the Govs returned 35 letterwinners and 11 redshirts with 63 newcomers consisting of 29 freshmen and 34 transfers.

WE WILL

On May 6th, 2025, Will Hardrick, a senior on the Austin Peay State University football team, tragically passed away. In addition to a helmet sticker with Hardrick’s initials and jersey number, a different Governor will be chosen to wear No. 0 each week in honor of Hardrick.

Each Monday of the season, head coach Jeff Faris will select the player who best exemplifies Hardrick’s character and work ethic to wear the No. 0 in his honor that week. In Week 3 against Morehead State, redshirt senior defensive lineman Davion Hood will wear No. 0.

About the Morehead State Eagles

Saturday is the 48th meeting between Austin Peay and Morehead State, the Eagles lead the all-time series, 27-20.

Austin Peay has won its last four meetings with Morehead State dating back to 2006 and is 4-5 against the Eagles in nonconference games.

In head coach Jason Woodman’s first season at Morehead State in 2024, the Eagles went 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the Pioneer Football League to finish tied for third in the league. This season, Morehead State received one first-place vote and was picked to finish sixth in the PFL’s 2025 Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Morehead State’s offense ranks seventh in the PFL in passing offense (176.5), ninth in rushing offense (147.5), ninth in scoring offense (25.5), and 10th in total offense (324.0) this season. After losing their leading receiver from the 2024 season when Nate Garnett Jr. transferred to APSU, Ryan Upp is the Eagles’ top-returning receiver with 42 catches for 573 yards and five touchdowns last season. A 2025 Preseason All-PFL selection, Upp leads the team with 15 receptions for 159 yards this season.

Through two games this season, Morehead State’s defense ranks seventh in the PFL in passing defense (239.5), eighth in rushing defense (165.0), eighth in total defense (404.5), and 10th in scoring defense (36.0). A 2025 Preseason All-PFL selection, defensive lineman Luke Bauer had 50 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks last season; he has totaled seven tackles and half a sack in two games this year. Linebacker John Purdy leads the Eagles with 17 tackles this season, while linebacker Chris Johnson has a team-best 1.5 TFLs and 1.0 sacks.

After going 89-of-171 for 1,301 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions last season, quarterback Carter Cravens was named a 2024 All-PFL Honorable Mention and a 2025 Preseason All-PFL selection. In his fourth season at Morehead State, Cravens is 30-of-49 for 353 yards and two touchdowns this season, while rushing 17 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Cravens has thrown for 4,366 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career, while rushing for another eight touchdowns.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team kicks off United Athletic Conference action when it travels to No. 13 Abilene Christian for the first time in program history for a September 20th, 7:00pm contest at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas. The Week 4 contest between the Governors and Wildcats will be streamed on ESPN+.

For news and updates throughout the 20245 season, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.