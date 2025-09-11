Austin Peay State University Volleyball to Face Two New Foes at SIUE Cougar Classic

Clarksville, TN – Coming off of his first career win, head coach Evan Amstutz and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team heads to the SIUE Cougar Classic, September 12th-13th, in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Austin Peay (1-5, 0-0 ASUN) earned its first victory of the season with a 3-2 win over Murray State, September 6th, at the Billiken Invitational. The APSU Govs fell in the first two sets but fought back to take the final three.

Dani Kopacz had 17 kills in the win, a career-high, Sianna Dykes led with a .444 hitting percentage, with 11 kills on 18 attempts. Taly Cloyd had seven blocks and Sarah Butler totaled 30 assists, career-highs for each.

The win marked Amstutz’s first career-victory and was the first win against the Racers since October 13th, 2021.

Cloyd paces the APSU Govs on the season with 54 kills, with Kopacz right behind her with 51. Freshman Sarah Butler leads with 109 assists and nine aces, and is fifth on the team with 27 digs. Nya Browne leads with 20 blocks, as Reagan Anderson has 99 digs.

Match Points

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the Atlantic Sun Conference with 2.04 aces per set and 49 total aces.

The team is third in the conference with 45 blocks.

Reagan Anderson is first in the ASUN with 99 digs, ranking 54th in Division I.

Anderson ranks second in the ASUN with 4.13 digs per set.

Sarah Butler and Dani Kopacz are fourth in the conference with nine service aces.

??About SIU Edwardsville

SIU Edwardsville (SIUE) is 2-4 on the season, with wins over Indiana State and Merrimack.

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series against SIUE, 17-9. The last matchup of the two teams was a 3-0 Governor win, October 2nd, 2021, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

This marks the first match up against Seattle and Air Force.

Seattle is 5-1 in 2025, with their last matchup being a 3-1 victory against Manhattan at the Courtyard by Marriott Seattle U Invitational, September 6th.

Air Force is undefeated at 6-0 this season, with their last victory being a 3-2 win against George Mason, September 7th, at the Kristen Dickmann Invitational in Annapolis, Maryland.

