Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 11th-15th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents can look forward to a stretch of warm, sunny days heading into the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s with calm to light winds, making for mostly pleasant weather, though patchy morning fog and warm afternoons will be factors to watch.

Patchy fog is expected before 8:00am Thursday, then skies turn sunny with a high near 91. Winds will be calm before shifting north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with lows around 61. Light east-northeast winds near 5 mph will gradually become calm.

Another sunny day is on tap for Friday with highs near 91. Winds will be calm early, turning east-northeast at 5 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies continue Friday night with lows near 59. A light east wind around 5 mph will calm overnight.

Saturday, the skies remain sunny with a warmer high near 93. Winds will stay calm before shifting east-northeast at around 5 mph.

Conditions remain mostly clear Saturday night, with lows around 63. A light east breeze will fade to calm after sunset.

The warmest day of the stretch arrives Sunday, with sunshine and highs climbing to about 96. Winds turn light from the south-southwest near 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night will see skies partly cloudy with lows around 65. An east-southeast breeze near 5 mph will ease into calm overnight.

Sunshine continues Monday, with highs reaching near 96, keeping the late-summer heat going strong.

Mostly clear skies will wrap up the forecast period Monday night, with lows around 66.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect several days of sunny, dry conditions and rising heat through the weekend. Residents should be prepared for warm afternoons and cooler evenings, making for a classic September stretch of late-summer weather.