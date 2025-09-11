Fort Campbell Celebrates Veterans with Retiree Appreciation Day Event

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Directorate of Human Resources hosts annual Retiree Appreciation Day on September 20th, 2025, at the Soldier Support Center, 2702 Michigan Avenue. The event takes place from 10:00am to 2:00pm and keeps retired service members, and their Families informed about the changes to their benefits and privileges.

All military retirees are encouraged to participate, including those who were medically retired or who served in other military branches.

“Retiree Appreciation Day is a highlight of each year, and we greatly value the opportunity to connect with our local retirees,” said Shawn Pollack, Director of Human Resources for Fort Campbell. “This year’s event will feature a variety of organizations offering valuable benefit information, as well as direct access to services supporting their health and well-being. Our retirees are a vital part of the Fort Campbell community, and we are honored to express our appreciation and gratitude for their dedicated service.”

Doors open at 9:45am for the opening ceremony at 10:00am with featured speaker Maria Bentinck, Director of Army Retirement Services, and Col. James A. McWherter, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commander. The health fair, information tables and services open at 11:00am.

Dozens of agencies and vendors will be available to provide information and services during the installation’s annual event including Veterans of Foreign Wars, Tennessee Valley Healthcare Systems, Department of Veteran Affairs claims, Austin Peay State University Military support, American Red Cross, Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs, and more.

The ID card section will be open, there will be assistance with obtaining DD Form 214s, legal services will be available to offer information and guidance for the preparation of wills and powers of attorney. Among the Retiree Appreciation Day’s most popular offerings is the on-site health fair where, along with other services and screenings, attendees can receive routine immunizations against pneumonia, RSV, and shingles.

For information about resources and services available from the Retirement Services Office, visit https://home.army.mil/campbell/rso.

A short drive from the Soldier Support Center, will be the Commissary Sidewalk sale. The sale takes place September 18th – 21st from 8:00am – 5:00pm each day. There will be reduced pricing and coupons for non-perishable and long shelf-life items such as diapers, cereals, peanut butter, detergents, a variety of paper products, and more.

Additionally, Campbell Crossing LLC’s Fall Community Wide Yard Sale takes place September 20th, starting at 8:00am. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1323655849153308 for more information.