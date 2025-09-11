Hopkinsville Community College Announces Summer 2025 Dean’s and President’s Lists

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s (HCC) summer session Dean’s and President’s Lists recognized 297 full and part-time students for their academic achievement.?
Full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completed 12 hours or more of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time Dean’s List.
Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above for the academic term qualify for the full-time President’s List.?
Part-time students who have earned a 3.5 GPA this semester and successfully completed at least 12 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time Dean’s List.??Students who have earned a 4.0 GPA and successfully completed at least 12 KCTCS semester credit hours of course work numbered 100 or above qualify for the part-time President’s List.?
The Summer 2025 semester list consists of 215 Kentucky residents, 60 Tennessee residents, and 22 residents from outside the region.?
Full-time Students Achieving Dean’s and *President’s List
Clarksville, TN: *Catanzaro, Dominic; *Low, Thomas; *Perez, Edgar; *Wilson, Kim
Columbus, OH: *Howard, Mikela
Crofton, KY: *Perdue, Sydnee
Fort Campbell, KY: *Daniels, Samantha; *Johnson, Ashley
Hartford, CT: *Rodriguez, Rafael
Hopkinsville, KY: *Linton, Correona; *Quiles, Salina; May, Drake
Leavenworth, KS: *Taggart, Alisha
Oak Grove, KY: *Bradford, Teri; Hammond, Elissa
Salem, OH: *Murray, Gabriel
Part-time Students Achieving Dean’s and *President’s List?
APO, AE: *Dasse Fofou, Alex
Barney, GA: *Mobley, Tymari
Benton, KY: *Scarpulla, Kimberly
Cadiz, KY: *Creed, Michaela; *Futrell, Ellarhea; *Green, Kyndal; *Grubbs, Tajah; *Hestand, Jamie; *Kelly, Alexa; *Rivera, Elizabeth; *Stallons, Kelsey; *Taylor, Alexander; Barefield, Daryl; Perkins, Truth; Santiago, Amy; Tarver, Makenzie
Centerton AR: *Wilson, Michael
Cerulean, KY: *Hendricks, Brandi; *Leek, Dayna; Adams, Kaylee; Long, Avery
Cincinnati, OH: Oconnell, Allie
Clarksville, TN: *Barnes, Chelsea; *Bayili, Kanzie, *Brayton, Shane; *Chambers, Justin; *Daley, Grace; *Daniels, Alexis; *Dennis, Cynthia; *Dennis, Joshua; *Desamours, Daphcar; *Dority, Jacinda; *Falbe, Jenna; *Folliett, Ashley; *Gaines, Keni; *Galicia, Isamar; *Gilbert, Sheri; *Goins, Arnell; *Graham, Kasey; *Gutierrez, Gabrielle; *Holloway, Dometris; *Horn, Danielle; *Horne, Amanda; *Inaolaji, Daniel; *Jackson, Selisa; *Jean, Wolly; *Johnson, Shakera; *Klusacek, Laura; *Lennan, Joanna; *Lopez, Erica; *Malpass, Abigail; *Mason, Corlin; *Mazur,Jennifer; *Norton, Wesley; *Palacios, Gonzalez; *Peal, Bryce; *Rankine, Amelia; *Reyes-Cruz, Gabriella; *Rodriguez, Colon; *Romero, Perez; *Satterwhite, Melani; *Schmelzle, Allison; *Stewart, Robyn; *Tindle, Joseph; *Ustymchuk, Liubov; *Wilson, Kim; Boakyewaa, Ellen; Hill, Quinn; Katasa, Rena; Lamoureux, Siobhan; Love, Michael; Marrs, Ashley; Miller, Emily; Vernyuy, Ita
Columbia SC: Gattereau, Isaiah
Columbus, GA: Cruz, Oswaldo
Converse, TX: *Mendoza, Ruben
Crofton, KY: *Sabel, Abigail; *Vann, Christian; Cumbee, Christopher
Dawson Springs KY: *Choate, Angel; *Curry, Kailey; *Dukes, Macey
Dover, TN: *Slone, Latasha; *Wilson, Alexandria; Jabari, Samayah
Eddyville, KY: *Hill, Sydney
Elko. GA: *Somers, Nathaniel
Elkton, KY: *Belew, Mercedes; *Byler, Karly; *Garcia, Ellie; *Gillespie, Frank; *Herrera, Daniel; *Powell, Abigail; *Salgado, Anthony; *Waters, William; *Wilson, Jacey; Stokes, Allie; Stokes, Kadi; Turner, Morgan
Flint, MI: *Lewis, Martavius
Fort Campbell, KY: *Bishop, Kimberly; *Collymore, Adzil; *Kennedy, Elizabeth; *Laureano, Virginia; *Lawson, Breann; *Mccurdy, Molly; *Mena, Erika; *Riffey, Jakob; *Shittu, Basit; *Sweetman, Jeffrey; *Trajbar, Josephina; *Vega, Victor; *Wilson, Philip; *Wilson-Mayfield, Kayla; *Zuniga-Rodriguez, Samantha; Benton, Alyssa; Brady, Claudia; Cardenas, Avila; Choi, Henry; Najjar, Victor
Fort Riley, KS: *Stephens, Dean
Fredonia, KY: Burton, Megan; Cox, Janetta
Gracey, KY: *Francis, Marley; *Lyle, Maverick; *Pryor, Jacob, Balthrop, Matthew
Graham, KY: Wagoner, Zachary
Guthrie, KY: *Moore, Paul; *Paddy, Mackenzie; *Palmer, Monica
Honolulu, HI: *Jenel, Stephanie
Hopkinsville, KY: *Adkinson, Jameer,; *Alder, Jordan; *Alexander, Shelia; *Allen, Abigail; *Anderson, Cliston; *Barnes, Shelbey; *Bennett, Benjamin; *Bigbee, Shannon; *Black, Latoya; *Bobbett, Courtney; *Britton, Ebbianne; *Brown, Angelica; *Bush, Sierra; *Caraballo, Alejandra; *Childers, Layla; *Creekmur, Kayla; *Cunningham, Brittany; *Cure, Shanda; *De Monteverde, Michelle; *Eason, Janet; *Ferrell, Alyssa; *Fowler, Michaela; *Garay, John; *Garrett, Charles; *Gasparjohnson, Aaliyah; *Gibbs, Dawn; *Gray, Chancie; *Greenfield, Taylor; *Hargrove, Molly; *Harris, Adelaide; *Heise, Morgan; *Hendry, Andrea; *Hodges, Jessica; *Hogan, Allison; *Hughes, KaeLee; *Ikande, Ashia; *Jimoh-Olaoye, Christiana; *Johnson, Kassandra; *Jones, Faith; *Keys, Abigail; *Klinkert, Amber; *Krondahl, Stevanie; *Langhi, Kaliegh; *Leake, La’yarie; *Lewis, Marilyn; *Linton, Correonaa; *Lopez, Stevie; *Lowrie, Carmen; *Mack, Rosie; *Matlock, Mary; *Mcgee, Quincey; *Mclane, Erin; *Meriwether, Jeremy; *Michael, Tayler; *Nelson, Tammy; *Noisworthy, Ireland; *Oliver, Matthew; *Owen, Joshua; *Parker, Kaitlyn; *Perdomo, Kimberly; *Petersen Kaylee; *Powell, Christinia; *Pyle, Devin; *Quinlan, Kiya; *Rager, Noah; *Richards, Kenya; *Sapp, Kayla; *Scott, Timothy; *Spurlin, Michelle; *Stallard, Arlene; *Strohl, Jordan; *Tatum, Jewels; *Watkins, Jastasha; *Williams, Samia; *Wilson, Teon; *Wynter, Rebekah; *Zilch, Rebecca; Bautista, Esmeralda; Brown, Katlynn; Bruce, Lilian; Bussell, Tannis; Cardwell, Allyson; Childress, Autumn; Croy, Ryan; Ebling, Miranda; Gilkey, Kolby; Hernandez, Linda; Hester, David; Houston, Chriuetta; Jones, Kayla; Martin, Denzil; Mccombs, Jala; Mcdaniel, Jaci; Mcdonald, Lazarus; Miller, Julianna; Moores, Jordan; Prince, Emma; Sawyer, Jamison; Sentman, Tommie; Stokes, Angela; Torres, Spencer; Willis, Ma’kiyyah
Lake Worth, FL: *Nightingale, Zalika
Lewisburg, KY: *Brown, Amanda
Lexington, KY: *Bussell, Lepeka
Jacksboro, TN: Kelchner, Joseph
Madisonville, KY: Flener, Sara; *Cope, Haley; *Goocher, Kamryn
Marion, KY: *Davis, Elijah
Mayfield KY: *Thomasson, Madalyn
Melissa, TX: *Gobin, Krystal
Nortonville, KY: *Powell, Courtney
Oak Grove, KY: *Bullard, Hannah; *Davidhizar, Jesika, *Forte, Deayvonne; *Furr, Jefferey; *Gilleney, Chad; *Gooding, Steven; *Harrington, Miranda; *Herrera-Lovato, Mya; *Holbrook, Kimberly; *Holman, Asia’yana; *Livingston, Semaria; *Mahoney, Gregory; *Ong, Hayshine; *Rodriguez, Faith; Bridges, Emily
Olmstead, KY: *Henderson, Kristin; *Henderson, Kyle
Pembroke, KY: *Carroll, Casey; Burse, Niema
Princeton, KY: Dees li, John; *Cooley, Christina; *Ogle, Shawna; *Slaton, Josey; *Turner, Jazmine
Richmond Hill, GA: *Mckenzie, Jeron
Russell, KY: *Fields, Kyle
Russellville,KY: *Bigbee, Laskysha; *Rutledge, ShyAnne
Schofield Barracks, HI: *Anderson, Macy
Sharon Grove, KY: *Prokop, Annabella
Trenton, KY: *Frasure, Amelia; *Sholar, Mary
USAF Academy, CO: *Westbrook, Randy
West Palm Beach, FL: *Prezeau, Galindy
White Plains, KY: Curtiss, Natalie
Williamsburg, VA: Black, Kayleigh
About Hopkinsville Community College
For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.
As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.