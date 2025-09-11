Nashville Sounds Defeat Gwinnett Stripers in 6-4 Walk-Off Win

Nashville, TN – Eric Hasse pounded a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, surging the Nashville Sounds to a 6-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday from First Horizon Park. Freddy Zamora was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, while Tyler Black and Raynel Delgado notched two-hit nights.

The Stripers began the scoring in the top of the first off Sounds starter Garrett Stallings. Carlos Rodriguez singled and Jesus Bastidas walked to put runners on first and second. A double by David McCabe allowed Rodriguez and Bastidas to score, putting Gwinnett up 2-0.

In the bottom of the first, Nashville scratched across a run against Gwinnett starter Carlos Carrasco. Daz Cameron worked a walk and came around to score on a double by Black to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Sounds tied the game off Carrasco in the bottom of the third. Freddy Zamora laced a double to center and was plated on a single from Cameron to move the score, 2-2.

After Gwinnett took the lead in the top of the sixth, Nashville bounced back in the bottom half of the inning against Gwinnett reliever Hunter Stratton. Jeferson Quero made it to second on a throwing error and scored on a single by Black to make it 3-3.

The Stripers took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh, but the Sounds responded again in the bottom half of the frame. Zamora parked a solo homer to right off Gwinnett reliever Rolddy Munoz to make it a 4-4 ballgame.

In the bottom of the ninth, Delgado walked, and Haase blasted a two-run homer off Stripers reliever Davis Daniel to finalize a 6-4 win for the Sounds.

Left-hander Tucker Davidson starts for Nashville on Friday, looking for his first win in a Sounds uniform. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.