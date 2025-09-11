69.8 F
Second Street Closure Scheduled September 12th in Clarksville for Courthouse Renovation

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the City of Clarksville Street Department, will be closing Second Street between Franklin Street and Commerce Street starting on Friday, September 12th, 2025, at 6:30am to facilitate roof replacement on the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse. The roadway is anticipated to be open to all traffic by 4:00pm.

A crane and associated equipment that will be used as part of this replacement will block this segment of the street and street parking. Drivers should be aware of this closure downtown and plan alternate routes.

