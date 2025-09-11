Tennessee District Attorney Robert Nash Endorses Matt Van Epps, Says Border Security Key to Tennessee Safety

Clarksville, TN – As the District Attorney General for Montgomery County and Robertson County, I’ve spent my career working to keep our communities safe. I have prosecuted crimes ranging from drug trafficking and human smuggling to violent offenses like murder, and I’ve seen firsthand how the impact of our nation’s border crisis reaches far beyond the southern border and into Tennessee. We’ve seen it in the rise of fentanyl overdoses, in cartel activity moving through our interstates, and in the strain it places on our deputies, prosecutors, and local resources. Border security is not just a federal issue. It is a public safety issue that affects us here at home.

While federal agencies continue working to address the crisis, local law enforcement is still bearing the brunt of the consequences here at home. We need leaders in Congress who understand what’s happening on the ground and will fight for the tools and policies necessary to protect our communities. That’s why I’m supporting Matt Van Epps — he stands firmly for the rule of law and the conservative values that keep our communities safe, and he’s exactly the kind of principled leader we need representing us in Washington.

Matt understands that keeping our borders secure is critical to stopping the flow of drugs and organized crime into Tennessee. He isn’t running for a title. He’s running to serve. His background in national security and state government gives him a clear understanding of how local and federal agencies should work together to keep communities safe. Most importantly, he shows up. He’s been here in Robertson County, meeting with law enforcement, first responders, and the people we protect. In Congress, Matt will work with President Trump to keep our borders secure, support law enforcement, and put America First — because protecting our people must always come before politics.

We need someone in Congress who puts public safety first. Someone who will fight for all of us, not just the interests of the wealthy or well-connected. Matt Van Epps is that leader. I trust him to have our backs in Washington, just like we have yours here at home. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Matt in the Republican primary on October 7th. Early voting runs from September 17th through October 2nd.