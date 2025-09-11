70.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 11, 2025
HomeNewsTWRA Reports Zero Boating Fatalities Over 2025 Labor Day Weekend in Tennessee
News

TWRA Reports Zero Boating Fatalities Over 2025 Labor Day Weekend in Tennessee

News Staff
By News Staff
Boating

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is happy to report, that for the fourth consecutive year, there were no boating-related fatalities over the Labor Day holiday period from August 29th-September 1st, 2025.

There were three injuries, and five property damage incidents reported statewide. Three boating under the influence arrest were made, all related to crash investigations.

For the year, there have been 18 statewide boating-related fatalities. The total is two more than the same time last year and two less than through the same period in 2023.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Football Hosts Morehead State in Saturday Night Clash at Fortera Stadium
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information