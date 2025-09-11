TWRA Reports Zero Boating Fatalities Over 2025 Labor Day Weekend in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is happy to report, that for the fourth consecutive year, there were no boating-related fatalities over the Labor Day holiday period from August 29th-September 1st, 2025.

There were three injuries, and five property damage incidents reported statewide. Three boating under the influence arrest were made, all related to crash investigations.

For the year, there have been 18 statewide boating-related fatalities. The total is two more than the same time last year and two less than through the same period in 2023.

