APSU Volleyball Suffers Two Narrow Five-Set Defeats in Edwardsville

Edwardsville, IL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped to five-set matches to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Seattle, Friday, in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The Cougars took the lead of the match quickly, going up 24-10 on the Governors. Austin Peay State University fought off three set points, but SIUE took the first set 25-12. The two teams went shot-for-shot in the second set, seeing 14 ties and four lead changes. The set’s final tie was 20 from a kill by SIUE’s Maddie Determan, but a 5-0 run from the Govs ended the set at 25-20.

Austin Peay State University carried their momentum from the second set well into the third, leading SIUE by seven at 20-13 with a service ace by Peyton Liming. The APSU Govs continued to pull away from the Cougars, ending the second set with a 5-1 run to take the 25-15 third set win.

SIUE took control of the fourth set early, leading 21-14. The Govs got within six at 21-18, but the Cougars took the 25-18 fourth set win to force a fifth set.

The Cougars took an early lead in the fifth, going up 10-4. The Govs got within one at 11-10, but the Cougars took the 15-11 fifth set win.

Seattle took control of the Govs’ second match of the day, going up 21-14, forcing a Governor timeout. Austin Peay State University came out of the timeout by taking the matches’ following five points, getting within two at 21-19. Seattle closed out the first set with a kill by Petra Fritz, taking the 25-20 win.

The Governors fought back in the second set, leading 15-9. The Redhawks would get within four at 17-13, but the APSU Govs continued to extend their lead with kills by Cloyd, Dayan Malave, and Reaghan Larkin for the 25-17 second set win.

Seattle fought back from the second set, scoring 21-10 on their opponents. A Block by Taylor Sass and Nya Browne would get the Govs as close as 21-11, but the Cougars ended the set on a 4-0 run for the 25-11 third set win.

Austin Peay State University took control of the fourth early, leading the Cougars 14-11 with a kill by Cloyd. SU and APSU exchanged shots, tying the set at 21. The Governors took the set’s final four points for the 25-21 fourth set win, forcing a fifth set to be played.

Austin Peay State University and Seattle went back-and-forth to open the final set, tying at 7 with a kill from Reaghan Larkin. SU led by four at 11-7, but a 5-0 run from the Govs gave them a 12-11 lead. The APSU Govs fought off three Redhawks match points, but ultimately the fifth set went to Seattle, 17-15.

Match Points

APSU vs. SIUE

Taly Cloyd led the APSU Govs with 13 kills, and Nya Brown led with a .462 hitting percentage with seven kills on 13 attempts.

Gianna Tagoa’i had 26 assists and three aces.

Reagan Anderson paced the Govs with 19 digs.

APSU vs. Seattle

Taly Cloyd led with 13 kills as Gianna Tagoa’i had 19 assists and four aces.

Reagan Anderson paced the Govs with 21 digs.

Nya Browne matched her season-high with seven blocks.