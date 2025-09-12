Austin Peay State University Welcomes New Team Members to Alumni and Philanthropy Division

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy recently welcomed several new members to its team.

Those joining the division include Chris Oberholster, who is now director of philanthropy for the Southeastern Grasslands Institute (SGI); Susannah Shumate, who is now director of philanthropy for the Eriksson College of Education, the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, and the Woodward Library; and Shelly Iosefo, who is now philanthropy specialist.

Oberholster joins APSU as the first director of philanthropy for SGI. He brings extensive experience in the conservation sector, having previously served as director of external affairs for The Nature Conservancy in Alabama and as development director for Alabama Audubon. He also facilitated partnerships and policies for environmental restoration along the Alabama Gulf Coast. With a lifelong passion for grasslands that began in the mountain grasslands of eastern South Africa where he grew up, Oberholster has been instrumental in protecting numerous grassland areas in Alabama. In his new role, he will focus on building philanthropic support for SGI’s research, education and conservation initiatives to protect forgotten grasslands throughout the Southeastern region.

Shumate is a Clarksville native who holds degrees from Rhodes College in Memphis and Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, along with the prestigious Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) credential – held by only 8,200 people worldwide. Her development career includes work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, Cheekwood, and Second Harvest Food Bank. In her role as director of philanthropy, she oversees the Eriksson College of Education, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, and Woodward Library.

Iosefo, a 2008 APSU graduate with a Bachelor of Science in communication and a concentration as an information specialist, brings 17 years of experience as a U.S. Army government employee to her role as philanthropy specialist. Her professional expertise includes uncovering client needs, building strategic relationships, developing efficiency-enhancing processes, and conducting accurate data research and analysis. In her new role, she will support the Office of Philanthropy’s efforts in donor relations, gift management and philanthropic initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome these talented professionals to our team in the Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “Their expertise and enthusiasm will be valuable assets as we continue to strengthen our relationships and advance our fundraising initiatives. As we approach our centennial celebration in 2027, expanding our team with such dedicated professionals will help us create an even stronger Govs for Life Experience.”

To establish an endowment, strategic partnership or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.