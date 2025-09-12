Clarksville Police Asks Public’s Assistance in Search for Missing Juvenile Maleya Jackson

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Maleya Jackson.

Maleya was last seen at her residence on Thrasher Drive on September 2nd, 2025, at approximately 9:00pm, wearing a white t-shirt with black lettering and black pants. Maleya is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Henry at 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.