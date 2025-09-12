Clarksville Water System Achieves Another Perfect Sanitary Survey Score

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is pleased to announce that the Clarksville Water System achieved a perfect score of 100 on its recent state sanitary survey by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC)!

The sanitary survey is a thorough inspection by TDEC reviewing all operational aspects of the water system, from the treatment processes and distribution to accurate record keeping ensuring Clarksville is delivering safe and reliable drinking water to the public.

In late July, the TDEC review team made an unannounced visit to the Clarksville Water System to conduct the in-depth inspection over a few days and in early September they delivered the notification of the results marking the sixth time Clarksville received a perfect score of 100.

“I am incredibly proud of our Water Division employees for earning a perfect score of 100,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas & Water General Manager. “Earning a perfect score on the state inspection demonstrates and confirms the expertise, professionalism and commitment of every Water Division employee who takes pride in delivering safe and reliable drinking water to our community.”

The sanitary survey looks intensely at operations and maintenance, safety programs, employee training and certification, records and documentation, water treatment techniques, water quality tests and reports, water distribution system, cross connection, backflow prevention, engineering, equipment, facilities and construction procedures.

“As Clarksville Mayor, I have had the unique privilege of viewing operations of our water treatment system from the inside, and I have become keenly aware of the professionalism of so many employees of Gas & Water who quietly, but consistently perform their daily work at an extremely high level,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“I am delighted to learn of this perfect score for our water system, but knowing what I know now, I am not at all surprised by it.

“My sincere congratulations and appreciation go to Clarksville Gas and Water General Manager Mark Riggins and the entire team for proudly providing this vital service consistently and efficiently, to all residents of our rapidly-growing City,” Mayor Pitts said.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

