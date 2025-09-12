Congressional Candidate Tres Wittum, Coach Trey Campbell to hold Faith Gathering in Clarksville September 12th

Nashville, TN – Tres Wittum, conservative Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, and Coach Trey Campbell will host a “Friday Night Lights for Faith” community gathering ahead of the Montgomery Central High School vs. Northwest High School football game this Friday, September 12th, 2025.

The event is a direct response to President Donald Trump’s national call to prayer and a show of support for Coach Campbell, who recently was put on administrative leave, at

Northwest High. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles in a unified stand for religious freedom.

“President Trump asked us to pray for our nation. Coach Campbell showed us what it looks like to stand for faith, even when it’s hard,” said Wittum. “This isn’t a protest; it’s

an answer. We’re gathering to pray for our schools, our students, and our country, and to show that in Tennessee, we are not afraid to stand on the Word of God.”

Wittum has chosen to join President Trump on his Faith initiative endeavor and is pushing to place the “God Bless the USA Bible” – containing the founding documents – in schools. As part of this event, Wittum along with Campbell will hand-deliver God Bless The USA Bibles (while supplies last) to those attending.

Event Details:

WHAT: Friday Night Lights for Faith: A Prayer Gathering & Community Stand

WHO: Tres Wittum, Coach Trey Campbell, Local Faith Leaders, Community Members

WHEN: Friday, September 12th, 2025. 5:00pm – 6:30pm.

WHERE: Montgomery Central High School Campus, Tailgate

About Tres Wittum

Tres Wittum is an America First conservative running for U.S. Congress in Tennessee’s 7th District. A former senior policy advisor in the Tennessee Senate and author of a Digital Bill of Rights, Wittum’s platform is built on faith, family, and fiscal sanity.