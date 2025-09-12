69.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 12, 2025
HomeArts/LeisureLoaves & Fishes Hosts 7th Annual John Waddle Memorial Shoot at Cross...
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Loaves & Fishes Hosts 7th Annual John Waddle Memorial Shoot at Cross Creek Clays

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
John Waddle Memorial Shoot for Loaves & Fishes
John Waddle Memorial Shoot for Loaves & Fishes

Clarksville Living MagazinePalmyra, TN – This year’s John Waddle Memorial Shoot, a fundraiser for Loaves & Fishes drew scores of supporters to Cross Creek Clays in Palmyra, with both adult and youth teams taking their shot at some impressive prizes, while also raising funds for a great local program.

Brittani Dial and Isaac Wright were Co-Chairs for the 7th annual event. “John was a church member of mine at First Presbyterian,” Wright said.. “We were talking one day, and I found out he was an avid shooter and also a coach, working with youth groups here at Cross Creek. I told him we needed a fundraiser, and he said, ‘Let’s do it. ‘ Sadly, he passed away before the first event.”

Wright says Loaves & Fishes is doing very well. “We’re in a good place right now. We’re feeding people and taking care of those dealing with food insecurity. We are now feeding anywhere between 150 – 200 people a day, six days a week.

“This event helps us with our mission. We try to do three fundraisers a year. Our next big event is September 12th, which is our Night of Hope Masquerade Gala. It’s the 2nd annual gala, and all the funds will go straight to Loaves & Fishes.”

Loaves & Fishes Executive Director John Durnell said that this event is a great tribute to John Waddle’s life and legacy, saying, “John modeled quiet, consistent service, and a kind of selfless care that changed others.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Nashville Sounds Defeat Gwinnett Stripers in 6-4 Walk-Off Win
Next article
Austin Peay State University Welcomes New Team Members to Alumni and Philanthropy Division
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information