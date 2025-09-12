Nashville Sounds Blank Gwinnett Stripers 3.0 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – Tucker Davidson spun a scoreless quality start in the Nashville Sounds 3-0 shutout win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday from First Horizon Park. Daz Cameron increased his on-base streak to 15 games with a single, while Will Childers and Craig Yoho combined for 2.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

The Sounds did not record a hit or a run against Stripers starter Lucas Braun until the bottom of the sixth. Steward Berroa legged out a bunt single and moved to third on a base hit by Cameron. The single by Cameron extended his on-base streak to 15 games. Oliver Dunn grounded into a double play, allowing Berroa to score and make it a 1-0 ballgame.

Davidson collected a groundout to first to record the second out of the seventh inning, which was the left-hander’s last batter of the game. Overall, Davidson let up three hits and punched out two without allowing a walk over 6.2 scoreless frames.

In the bottom of the seventh, Nashville created a couple of insurance runs off Gwinnett reliever Anderson Pilar. Jeferson Quero singled, while Anthony Seigler and Raynel Delgado worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Eric Haase worked a walk, letting Quero plate from third and make it 2-0. Ethan Murray grounded into a double play, but Seigler was able to score and increase the lead 3-0.

Childers and Yoho shut the door for the last 2.1 innings, finalizing a 3-0 win for the Sounds.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (3-4, 3.46) takes the ball for the Nashville Sounds on Saturday, looking for a series victory. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.