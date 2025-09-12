91 F
Friday, September 12, 2025
Public Asked to Help Clarksville Police Locate Missing Woman Linda Flowers

Linda Flowers
Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 51-year-old Linda Flowers. Her daughter reported her missing on September 1st, 2025, stating the last time she heard from her mother was around July 15th, 2025.

Linda is currently homeless and is known to have short hair and often wears a beanie cap with headphones. Linda has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Linda or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Lucas at 931.648.0656, ext. 5270.

