2nd Annual Ink Masters Tattoo Expo Draws Big Crowds to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The 2nd Annual Ink Masters Tattoo Expo drew big crowds during its 4-day run at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, with dozens of vendors from all across the country offering tattoos, body piercing, and more.

Mike Hernandez is Ink Masters event coordinator. Hernandez says Ink Masters sets up tattoo conventions in different cities that features great talent from other communities. “These expos give locals the chance to meet some really talented artists from outside the community. And it gives artists a chance to show their work and expand their audience.”

This year’s expo brought about forty artists from California, Florida, Texas, etc, with hopes of working on an expected 400-plus clients during the event . It also brought in a lot of potential clients from both inside and outside Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Those getting tattoos shared their thoughts on how important it was to connect with the artist and their work, with one commenting, ‘you have to find the art that speaks to you, and the right artist to bring it to life’.

