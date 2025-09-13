90.5 F
APSU Volleyball Falls 3-0 to Air Force in SIUE Cougar Classic Finale

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Struggles in Straight-Sets Defeat to Air Force Falcons. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballEdwardsville, IL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Air Force, Saturday, to close out the SIUE Cougar Classic. 

Austin Peay (1-8, 0-0 ASUN) got a quick start in the first set, going up 16-11 on Air Force. The Falcons answered with an 8-4 run to tie the game at 21. Air Force ended the first set with a 4-1 run to take the 25-22 win. 

The two teams went back-and-forth to open the second set, seeing nine ties. The set’s final tie was at 16 with a block by Taly Cloyd. The Falcons extended their lead with kills and aces as the APSU Govs fought off two set points, but ultimately the 25-21 second set win went to Air Force. 

A kill by Lauren Wallace, assisted by Reagan Anderson, gave the APSU Govs a 10-7 lead. The Falcons tied the set and took the 11-10 lead with a block by Alex Hatchett. Air Force quickly extended its lead, going up 19-12 and forcing a Governor’s timeout.

The Govs got as close as 21-17, but the Falcons took the 25-18 third set win. 

For news and updates on coach Amstutz’s inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team will visit Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the Alyssa Cavanaugh Invitational, September 19th-20th, at Western Kentucky. 

