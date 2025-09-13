Austin Peay State University Mathematics Department Secures Maynard Grants for Trio of Projects

Clarksville, TN – A trio of projects put forward by the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Mathematics and Statistics have earned Maynard Family Fund of Excellence Grants for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The funding will support a data science summer camp, a workshop series to help students transition into the workforce, and an event honoring pioneering mathematician Sonia Kovalevsky that aims to encourage middle and high schoolers to pursue mathematical science degrees.

Learn more about each project:

Data Science Summer Camp (Requesters: Ramanjit Sahi, Md Al Masum Bhuiyan, Ibukun Amusan and Mary Akinyemi): This camp, first hosted in June 2025, introduces students to the field of data science by teaching them how to write simple code, conduct data analysis, and make statistical inferences using simple relatable projects.

Workplace Readiness Workshop Series (Requesters: Ramanjit Sahi, Md Al Masum Bhuiyan, Ibukun Amusan and Mary Akinyemi): This workshop series will bring industry leaders to campus to share insights on careers in mathematics, statistics, data science, mathematical finance, and related fields.

Sonia Kovalevsky Day of Mathematics and Fun Coding Event (Requesters: Mary Akinyemi, Marylu Dalton, Jackie Vogel and Hanrui He [Education]): During the Sonia Kovalevsky Day: Mathematics Fun and Coding Event, faculty and staff will host workshops and discussion forums for up to 20 middle and high school students. The goal is to inspire students to pursue mathematical science degrees and honor female mathematicians who have blazed the trail.

