Best of Clarksville 2025 Returns for 29th Year at Governor’s Square Mall

Clarksville, TN – The 29th annual Best of Clarksville returns on Thursday, October 2nd, 2025, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Governor’s Square Mall. This signature community event brings together 3,000–4,000 attendees each year to honor the best local businesses, organizations, and individuals—while giving back in a big way.

In 2024 alone, Best of Clarksville raised $127,000 for local nonprofit organizations. True to tradition, 100% of proceeds from ticket sales and event activities are donated to nonprofits serving the Clarksville community. Over nearly three decades, the event has generated millions of dollars in funding for local causes, making it one of the area’s most impactful annual gatherings.

“Best of Clarksville is more than a celebration of excellence—it’s a tradition of giving back,” said Brandon Bridges, Board Member. “For 29 years, our community has come together not only to spotlight local businesses but also to strengthen the nonprofits that serve our friends and neighbors every day.”

Event Highlights

Tickets

Advance Tickets: $10.00 (available until 5:00pm day-of)

$10.00 (available until 5:00pm day-of) At-the-Gate Tickets: $15.00

$15.00 Kids 12 & Under: Free

About Best of Clarksville

Since 1996, Best of Clarksville has recognized and celebrated the region’s top businesses and organizations. Each October, thousands of residents come together to nominate, attend, and vote—creating both a festive community celebration and a powerful fundraising tradition. With 100% of proceeds benefiting local nonprofits, the event has become one of Clarksville’s largest and most impactful annual gatherings.

