Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement, Road Closure for Lafayette Road and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Monday, September 15th, 2025, at 8:00am on Lafayette Road and surrounding areas.

Monday, September 15th, 6:00pm to 3:00am on Tuesday, September 16th

Lafayette Road (Cunningham Lane to Judy Lynn Drive)

Raintree Drive (Lafayette Road to Pinetree Road)

Pinetree Road (Lafayette Road to Raintree Drive)

Hazelnut Court

Lafayette Court

Doane Drive

Judy Lynn Drive

Lafayette Road will be closed from Pinetree Road to Ryder Avenue, Raintree Drive from Pinetree Road to Lafayette Road, and Judy Lynn Drive from Doane Drive to Lafayette Road. Traffic will be detoured to Pinetree Drive, Ryder Avenue and Roselawn Drive to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00am on Tuesday, September 16th.

