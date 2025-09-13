Nashville Sounds Defeat Gwinnett Stripers 3-1 to Secure Fourth Straight Series Win

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds earned their fourth straight series win, taking down the Gwinnett Stripers 3-1 on Saturday night. Carlos Rodriguez started the game with five strong innings on the bump while a trio of hitters each tallied multi-hit games, including a pair of hits and RBI for Luis Urias.

Rodriguez and Gwinnett starter JR Ritchie each faced one over the minimum through the first three innings on the mound, as each starter allowed worked around singles in the first inning. The two teams then traded runs in the fourth inning.

The Stripers broke through with two singles to score their first run of the night. Anthony Seigler roped the first of his two doubles on the night in the bottom of the inning before coming around to score on the first of Urias’ RBI singles to even the score.

Rodriguez stranded a pair of runners in his fifth and final inning of work. He ended his start with the one run allowed on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Ritchie worked another inning on the mound for Gwinnett. Steward Berroa and Brandon Lockridge began the bottom of the sixth with consecutive singles. Berroa was able to score on Lockridge’s after putting himself into scoring position with a stolen base. Urias collected a two-out RBI later in the inning to put the Sounds up 3-1.

Brewers’ no. 18-rated prospect Robert Gasser earned the win after tossing 3.1 scoreless innings in relief for Nashville. He allowed just one hit and added four strikeouts before turning the ball over to Jesus Liranzo after getting the first out in the top of the ninth. Liranzo needed just three pitches to retire the only two batters he faced to preserve the win and earn his sixth save of the year.

With the win on Saturday night, Nashville has won each of their last four series and improved to 15-8 on the year against Gwinnett and have won nine of the last 12 in the season series. The Sounds look to close out the 2025 home slate with a fourth straight win and end the final series of the year at home 5-1 before hitting the road to close out the season in Louisville.

Southpaw Bruce Zimmermann (9-7, 4.20 ERA) will make his second start of the series. He worked a quality start on Tuesday night in game one. First pitch Sunday evening is slated for 6:05pm.