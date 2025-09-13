TDOT Crews Begin Three Weeks of Milling and Paving on Donelson Pike by Nashville International Airport

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane closures on Donelson Pike (State Route 255) in Davidson County near Nashville International Airport® (BNA®).

Now that milling and paving on Interstate 40 near the airport are complete, Vulcan crews are moving their work to Donelson Pike. Lane and temporary ramp closures are scheduled daily on weekdays from 9:00am to 3:00pm. This milling and paving work should take three weeks.

This work is necessary to mill and pave the interstate as part of TDOT’s I-40 Interchange at Donelson Pike project. Intermittent lane closures on I-40 in the area will continue nightly (excluding Saturdays) as crews complete final work like striping, installing rumble strips, and applying texture coating.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.