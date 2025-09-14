Austin State University Announces Five-Year Partnership With Maury Regional Health to Support Healthcare Education

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced a significant five-year partnership with Maury Regional Health, establishing two endowed funds of excellence to support students and faculty in healthcare education programs.

The gift will create the Maury Regional Health MLS Endowed Fund of Excellence and the Maury Regional Health Nursing Endowed Fund of Excellence. These funds will provide essential support to the university’s Medical Laboratory Sciences (MLS) program and School of Nursing.

Beyond financial support, this collaboration ensures our MLS and nursing students are academically prepared and workforce-ready when they graduate

“Maury Regional Health’s investment in Austin Peay State University creates a transformative opportunity for our students,” said Kris Phillips, APSU vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “This partnership will enhance our learning environments with better equipment and enhanced training opportunities, while removing financial barriers through scholarship support. We’re grateful for Maury Regional’s commitment to our students’ future and to healthcare education excellence at Austin Peay State University.”

The Maury Regional Health MLS Endowed Fund of Excellence will support the MLS program, including through equipment purchases, diagnostic laboratory clinic support, simulation packages, student scholarships, faculty development, experiential learning, and research initiatives.

Similarly, the Maury Regional Health Nursing Endowed Fund of Excellence will provide resources for the School of Nursing to enhance simulation technology, offer student support and scholarships, develop faculty, and create experiential learning and research opportunities.

“At Maury Regional Health, we recognize that investing in healthcare education today ensures excellent patient care tomorrow,” said Jeff Pierce, Maury Regional Health’s human resources director. “We’re proud to partner with Austin Peay State University to support the development of skilled medical laboratory scientists and nurses who will serve our communities for years to come. This endowment reflects our commitment to advancing healthcare education and strengthening the workforce pipeline in our region.”

The partnership also includes opportunities for APSU students to gain clinical experience at Maury Regional Health facilities and for the university to host alumni events at the healthcare organization’s campus.

About Maury Regional Health

Maury Regional Health is a not-for-profit health system that has served southern Middle Tennessee for more than 70 years. Located in Columbia, Maury Regional Medical Center serves as the health system’s flagship hospital and consists of 255 beds. The medical center offers a wide range of services – from state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization labs and advanced childbirth and NICU services to a cancer center, orthopedics and more.

With a medical staff of more than 500 providers and more than 3,000 employees, Maury Regional Health is also home to multiple hospitals, surgery centers, outpatient facilities and physician practices throughout the region.

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.