Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 14th-18th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a mostly sunny and warm stretch of weather heading into the new week, with highs consistently in the low to mid-90s.

While a few passing showers or storms may briefly appear, especially on Sunday and later Thursday, conditions overall look dry, calm, and seasonably hot for September. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of what to expect.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10:00am Sunday, followed by a slight chance of showers until noon. Otherwise, skies turn mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Winds will be calm early before shifting to the south-southwest at around 5 mph. The chance of rain is 20 percent.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers Sunday night before 10:00pm, then a slight chance of showers until around 1:00am. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low near 66. Winds from the southeast at 5 mph will ease to calm overnight. Rain chance remains 20 percent.

On Monday, sunny skies dominate, with a high near 92. Winds will be light, becoming southerly around 5 mph later in the morning.

Mostly clear conditions continue Monday night, with a low around 65. Southeast winds near 5 mph will become calm by evening.

For Tuesday, expect another sunny day with a high near 93. Winds stay calm early, shifting to the south near 5 mph by mid-morning.

Skies remain mostly clear Tuesday night, with a low around 65. Southeast winds around 5 mph will calm overnight.

Sunny skies bring slightly warmer conditions on Wednesday, with highs reaching around 94. Winds will be calm before becoming southwest near 5 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies with a low near 66 is in the forecast for Wednesday night. Winds from the south-southeast near 5 mph will calm into the evening.

Thursday will see skies turn partly cloudy, with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 93.

Clouds increase slightly Thursday night, and there’s a 20 percent chance of showers. Overnight lows settle near 66 under partly cloudy skies.

Clarksville and Montgomery County can expect a hot, mostly dry week with plenty of sunshine and only minimal rain chances on Sunday and late Thursday. Temperatures will remain steady in the low to mid-90s during the day with comfortable mid-60s at night, making it a classic September stretch across Middle Tennessee.