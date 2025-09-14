Matt Van Epps and Congressman Mark Green Host Meet and Greet at Clarksville Country Club

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, September 12th, 2025, a large crowd gathered at the Clarksville Country Club for a midday Meet and Greet hosted by 7th Congressional District candidate Matt Van Epps and Congressman Mark Green.

The event, held at noon, provided voters an opportunity to hear directly from the candidate vying to succeed Green in Congress.

Van Epps and Green arrived to a strong turnout, mingling with attendees before delivering remarks. Both men highlighted the importance of public service and the shared values they believe are essential for leadership. Green spoke on Van Epps’ qualifications, character, and dedication, describing him as a candidate well-prepared to represent Tennessee’s 7th District in Washington.

Following the speeches, Van Epps took questions from the audience, addressing key issues impacting the district. Members of the media were also invited to ask questions, giving Van Epps the chance to outline his priorities and vision further should he be elected. The event concluded with more one-on-one conversations, allowing guests to connect personally with both Van Epps and Green.

“These events have been great. Congressman Greene has been in town working the district with us, and we’re overwhelmed by the support. We feel the momentum building and have for some time. We’re making sure we steward it well, and we believe we’re surging at the right moment. Voters are energized and looking for an effective leader—that’s what Mark has demonstrated throughout his career, and it’s what Matt is ready to do as the next congressman,” stated Alex Joyner, Matt Van Epps campaign manager.

“This event went great. Clarksville is home. Matt lived here for five years while serving with the Night Stalkers in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. This community has always been a foundation of his support, and we’ve really put a stake in the ground here. He’s the only candidate who truly understands this county, its military background, and its infrastructure. We’re very pleased with how everything turned out,” Joyner said.

Question and Answers

Matt, where do you stand on insider trading by members of Congress? Many have gotten rich from stock trades, but I’m not in favor of it—where do you stand?”

“You have to follow the law—it has to be legal. For me personally, the Army values are still very important: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. That foundation matters a lot. I’ve said this about the campaign as well—it’s not about me, it’s about all of us. It’s about staying focused on the mission and getting the work done. Like the chairman said, it’s about building teams and coalitions so we can actually accomplish things, rather than getting sidetracked. The focus has to stay on the mission,” stated Van Epps.

Green replied, “Let me say this—if he invests $1,000 in a stock, and it goes up 122%, and then some kid in New York writes an article claiming he made a huge profit, that doesn’t mean he’s insider trading. That’s just not true. The idea that every gain is suspicious is nonsense. It’s his money, and no one here is breaking the law. If you insider trade, you go to jail. But if he puts $2,000 in a stock and it happens to do really well, that doesn’t mean he had inside knowledge—it just means he got lucky.”

“I’ll also add that many good people who serve have money because they’ve been successful in life, and they invest it. In my case, all of my investment decisions were handled by Biggs, you all know Michael. And yet, there were hundreds of articles accusing me of insider trading. That was completely false. I never made those decisions; Michael did—and thank God he did, because he did a good job with it,” continued Green.

This question is for both of you: Mark is leaving a seat, and Matt, you’ll be carrying the ball forward. Will you two have open communication to build on the path already established?

“Can I answer first, sir? Yes. I’ve known that for a long time, and I’ll give him any advice he asks for—probably even some he doesn’t. I have relationships with all the candidates running. Some have chosen to attack me as a way of attacking him, and I probably won’t be talking with those folks. But I believe this guy will listen, and I appreciate that,” said Green.

Van Epps stated, “To follow up on that—absolutely. I see the chairman not just as a friend, but as a mentor. He’s led in difficult situations and gotten things done. I’m often asked who I would model myself after, and the first person I mention is Chairman Mark Green. Not in every single way, of course, but he’s a proven conservative and a warrior who delivers results. I want to learn as much as I can from him, and I’m deeply appreciative and thankful for that guidance.”

“Can you briefly share why you’re supporting Matt?”

“I’m supporting Matt because I know what it takes to be successful in Congress. It’s not about being a loud voice on TV or going to Washington just to bash people—though, of course, we need to share our message. Success is about going into the building, persuading others, and winning arguments with ideas in order to get things done. And I believe Matt Van Epps is the right person to do that,” stated Green.

“How important is securing the southern border and getting immigration under control?”

“We have a secure border thanks to the work Chairman Green and his team did, working with the president. My goal is to take the ball from where the chairman left it and continue running to keep our border secure. It’s critical because we are a nation of laws, and security is a top priority.

As I’ve said throughout this campaign, our focus is on security, opportunity, and prosperity. Security includes keeping the border secure and ensuring local law enforcement has the resources they need. Opportunity is about supporting kids, their education, school choice, returning power to parents, and strengthening technical education. Prosperity comes from limited government, lower taxes, less regulation, and unleashing the American economy and energy sector.

For example, we’re building the first small modular reactor at the Clinch River site in East Tennessee. This project will benefit our district by reducing fuel costs, supporting farmers with cheaper feed and fertilizer, and strengthening the overall economy. Security, opportunity, and prosperity guide everything we aim to accomplish,” said Van Epps.

“What are your plans or priorities regarding infrastructure?”

“Infrastructure is really important to us, especially here in Montgomery County. We want to fight for federal resources and build the teams needed to get projects done. For example, finishing the 840 loop and expanding I-24 to add a third lane from mile marker 12 to exit 40 are top priorities.

New hospitals in the area are another strategic advantage—they increase access to care and help reduce costs. Instead of life flights, helicopters, or ambulances driving down to Nashville, critical medical support is now closer to residents, which benefits the district and region.

Finally, expanding broadband and cell phone coverage is key. This helps farms, especially family farms, by connecting GPS-enabled equipment and speeding products to market. Investing in broadband and tower infrastructure supports our community, agriculture, and overall growth, and these are the types of projects we need to continue fighting for,” Van Epps stated.

How important is it for the United States to compete with China, which is trying to acquire rare minerals around the world?

“China is our biggest existential threat, and we must continue to confront and compete with them. By unleashing American nuclear energy and building small modular reactors, we not only create jobs and opportunities, but we also develop a blueprint for strengthening our national grid—a critical national security imperative. With AI growth and increasing data centers, the U.S. is currently about 500 nuclear plants short. Expanding our energy infrastructure helps us compete with China, which is actively projecting power around the world, conducting live-fire exercises, and building massive infrastructure projects like export terminals in Brazil and railroads to Peru.

We also need to address the economic side of this competition. China’s debt holdings and global strategies pose a national security challenge, which is why we must maintain balanced budgets and confront the Chinese Communist Party through diplomatic, informational, and economic means,” Van Epps said.

How has your military experience, particularly working with teams, prepared you for running for office and serving in Congress?

“I appreciate that question. My military experience has been extensive and well-rounded—from serving in the conventional Army flying Apache attack helicopters in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, to my current role in the National Guard as a lieutenant colonel and deputy brigade commander. As a leader, I’ve commanded operational teams and led missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, making life-and-death decisions and ensuring the safety and effectiveness of my teams.

That boots-on-the-ground leadership has taught me how to build the right teams, execute critical missions, and get results under pressure. Just as the chairman discussed, getting things done in Congress requires leadership, teamwork, and effective decision-making. My military background gives me the insight and experience to lead, form teams, and drive problems to completion, and I’m really excited to bring that to public service,” commented Van Epps.

In light of the recent tragedy involving Charlie Kirk and the surrounding political rhetoric, how can the nation address this and move forward?

“Thinking about this tragedy with Charlie Kirk, my heart and prayers go out to his family. He was leading a movement centered on peaceful discussion and debate, and we need to continue that mission because it’s good for our country. There is no excuse for violence—political or otherwise—and we must work together to solve our problems through debate and peaceful action.

While we may disagree on many issues, violence should never be the answer. This terrible event reminds me of the feelings we had on 9/11: fear, anger, and sadness. Just yesterday, at the Clarksville Fire Rescue 9/11 remembrance, it was moving to reflect on those emotions and the importance of unity. We must overcome tyranny and violence and work together to advance America in a peaceful way. That’s the path forward,” Van Epps said.

Photo Gallery