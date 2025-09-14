Nashville Sounds End Home Season on High Note With 7-2 Win Over Gwinnett Stripers

Nashville, TN – Oliver Dunn clobbered the go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the second, lifting the Nashville Sounds to a 7-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers during the final home game of the season on Sunday at First Horizon Park. Raynel Delgado added a two-run homer, while Anthony Seigler recorded a three-hit night for Nashville.

The Sounds began the scoring in the bottom of the second against Stripers starter Jhancarlos Lara. Jeferson Quero walked, Seigler singled, and Delgado worked a walk to load the bases. Dunn rocketed the grand slam over the right field wall, putting Nashville up 4-0.

After Gwinnett scratched across a run in the top of the third off Nashville starter Bruce Zimmermann, the Sounds responded in the bottom of the fourth. Seigler recorded a double and Delgado homered to make it a 6-1 ballgame. Zimmermann ended the night after working 5.0 IP with four strikeouts and four hits allowed en route to his 10th win of the season.

The Sounds increased the lead in the bottom of the fifth against Stripers reliever Rolddy Munoz. Tyler Black led off with a base hit and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. A RBI single for Seigler scored Black to make it 7-1.

In the top of the seventh, Gwinnett scored a run off Nashville reliver Julian Merryweather, but Blake Holub and Easton McGee combined to work the final two innings without a hit to finalize the 7-2 win, taking five of the final six home games in 2025 and 16 of the 24 total games against Gwinnett this season.

The Sounds take Monday off before playing the final six games of the season on the road against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinatti Reds). The series begins at Louisville Slugger Field Tuesday night at 5:35pm CT.