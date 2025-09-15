Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Set for Dual Matches vs. Oakland City at Governors Tennis Courts

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team returns to Clarksville, where it faces Oakland City in a pair of dual-styled matches on Tuesday at 11:00am at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay State University competed faced Oakland City in another pair of dual-styled matches during the 2024-25 fall season and earned 12 singles and six doubles victories.

In the last meeting against the Mighty Oaks, Bodi van Galen and his partner – APSU alum Tom Bolton – defeated their opponents 7-6 (6). Glen Arnet and former Gov Hogan Stoker also earned 7-6 doubles victory as well.

Arnet won in singles 6-1, 6-0, van Galen earned a 6-4, 7-6 victory. During the second set of matches, Glen defeated his opponent 6-3, and 6-4.

Historically, the Governors have achieved four wins against the Oakland City Mighty Oaks.

Following the Cumberland Invitational, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will travel to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional, October 10th-14th, in West Lafayette, Indiana.