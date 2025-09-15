Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf in Sixth at The Velvet

Paducah, KY – Led by Abby Hirtzel in second place, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot 304 in the first round and 312 in the second and is in sixth place after two rounds at the Velvet, hosted by Murray State, September 15th, at the Country Club of Paducah.

Austin Peay State University placed seven shots behind fellow Atlantic Sun Conference member West Georgia and two strokes ahead of Belmont.

Hirtzel led the way for the APSU Govs with a first-round even par 72, which included three birdies and an eagle, and a second-round three-over 75 for a 147 total to sit in second place after day one.

Jordin Cowing was next for the Governors with a first-round four-over 76 and a second-round 81 for a 157 total, placing her in a tie for 39th place. Jillian Breedlove was third for the Governors’ score, with a first-round 11-over 83 and a second-round three-over 75 to put her in a tie for 42nd place with a 158 total.

Katie Roberts and Ella Arnzen both sit in a tie for 47th place after two rounds. Roberts had a first-round five-over 77 and a second-round 11-over 83 to give her a 160 total, as Arnzen opened with a first-round seven-over 79 and a second-round nine-over 81 for a 160 total.

Playing as an individual, Abby Jimenez shot a first-round nine-over 81 and a second-round 86 to place tied for 71st with a 167 total.

The final round of The Velvet begins tomorrow with a shotgun start at 8:30am.

SCOREBOARD will have live scoring for the event.

