Clarksville Pets of the Week for September 15th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 15th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Darnelle is a young male Pitbull/American Bulldog mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Big Hoss is a male Labrador Retriever. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Come take him out in the yard for a visit. Wonderful addition to a lucky family!

Jasper is a sweet male Australian Cattle Dog /Blue Heeler mix puppy. He is fully vetted with age appropriate vaccinations and will be neutered upon adoption. He will be a medium sized boy. These breed mixes make great family dogs.They need lots of activities, exercise and challenging toys to keep them busy.

Kasey is a fantastic young male Labrador Retriever. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. He would enjoy going on adventures, a large yard and would even do well on a farm or ranch. Come visit him and take him out in the yard.

Oddie is a very sweet senior male Lhasa Apso. He is fully vetted, neutered and will need a family committed to keeping him groomed. Come visit him and see for yourself how cute he is and what a great addition to your family.

Chicken Noodle is an adult female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed. Very happy, sweet girl waiting patiently for her forever family. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Cheeks is an adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come visit him in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville.

*Come visit them at their new facility*.

Call them at 931.648.5750 or checkout their Facebook page www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Button is a Domestic shorthair/Torti mix kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. This girl runs hard, plays hard, loves supervising playtime from her cat tower and is so energetic and curious. She is fast and enjoys toys, does well with dogs and children and loves playing with other kitties. Kittens under 6 months must be adopted in pairs to have a buddy or there needs to be another cat in the home. Will be a fabulous addition to your family.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Billy is a very handsome, male, adult mixed breed Tripod. Billy has 3 legs due to a horrible injury but you would never know he only has 3 legs! He gets around very well and is so happy and friendly. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He does eat grain free food for his allergies and loves adventures. He is your shotgun buddy on any road trip! He’d be a wonderful companion for someone on the road a lot or a retired couple who love traveling. If there is an adventure, Billy is ready. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact CATS Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page.www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. There is nothing wrong with this boy! He just needs a family willing to give him his forever home. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean.

He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue. He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily being around people and engaging in play and attention.

This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, needs to be the only pet in the home and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy.

The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed. Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help.



They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is a female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, house-trained, and spayed. Ayer is a sweetheart, loves her people, and being with them all the time. She is currently in Foster with an infant and toddler, and she is fabulous with them. Ayer is fine with other dogs but meets and greets are required if there are other dogs in the home. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Squiggy is a one year old male Australian Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and house and dog door trained. Squiggy loves playing with other dogs and is great around children.

You can find Squiggy and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Dottie is a one and a half year old Tabby. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She has been through and seen a lot in her short life but still has a wonderful disposition. She needs to be the only cat in the home please. She has regressive FeLV and the vets think she can fight it off. Dottie loves toys, cat trees and all the attention. She loves sitting and bird watching and gives the best snuggles.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Margarine is a delightful 11 month old female mix breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and has that house training down pat. She is fine with kids, other dogs and is crate trained too. She loves to explore and go on adventures. She deserves a home where she can be spoiled with love.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/margarine or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 or by email at adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Baloo is a young adult Black Labrador/Hound mix. He is fully vetted and prefers a home where he is the only pet. He does hate sharing food, holds zero fondness for cats and is crate trained and very excitable on a leash. He will be a perfect Harness candidate for his walks. Baloo loves his people and will be a wonderful addition. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Max is a 5 year old male Jack Russell Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained but he does tend to mark his territory. He is not a fan of puppies or other dogs in his space and will need to be the only dog. He seems to prefer being around men and loves older people. No kids. No other pets.

He doesn’t like being spoken to in loud tones and is pretty sensitive. Basically this little guy is an old man looking for a calm, quiet home with someone who can work with his quirks. It might sound like a lot but everything is workable and why shouldn’t Max have a chance at a loving, patient family? Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!