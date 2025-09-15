Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena to Host LFA’s Debut Event in Tennessee with Pivotal Featherweight Bout

Clarksville, TN – LFA CEO Ed Soares has announced that the promotion will head to Clarksville, Tennessee with a pivotal featherweight main event at LFA 219. The event marks the eleventh international headlining bout for the year and features two rising stars on the verge of title contention and UFC recognition. The promotional debut in Tennessee will also bring the number of states the LFA has visited to thirty. – LFA CEO Ed Soares has announced that the promotion will head to Clarksville, Tennessee with a pivotal featherweight main event at LFA 219. The event marks the eleventh international headlining bout for the year and features two rising stars on the verge of title contention and UFC recognition. The promotional debut in Tennessee will also bring the number of states the LFA has visited to thirty.

Monster Energy, takes place Friday, October 10th, 2025, at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. LFA 219: THOMSON vs. ISLOMBOEV, presented by

The event will be streamed LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 8:00pm CT / 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT. The main event will feature Isaac Thomson (8-2), one of Australia's top featherweight prospects, taking on Uzbekistan's dangerous finisher Akbarjon Islomboev (10-1) in a bout with major divisional implications.

Thomson is a battle-tested LFA veteran who trains out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California. Originally from Sydney, Australia, he’s a dynamic striker with a deep amateur background and a professional resume that’s put him on the radar of UFC scouts worldwide. After several dominant performances, he now steps into his first LFA main event, looking to leave no doubt that he’s ready for the next level.

Islomboev has compiled an impressive 10-1 record with victories across multiple international promotions. Known for his composure and finishing instinct, Islomboev enters his U.S. debut on the heels of a standout performance that turned heads across the featherweight landscape. A win over Thomson would catapult him directly into title contention.

“This is a huge international matchup between two incredibly promising featherweights,” stated Soares. “Both guys are on the short list for a UFC call, and the winner will be right there in the LFA title picture. We’re excited to debut in Tennessee and have also included bouts with over a dozen of the State’s top upcoming talent. Clarksville is in for a great night of fights.”

Currently Announced Fight Card

(Main Card will be broadcast worldwide on UFC FIGHT PASS® )

Main Event – Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Isaac Thomson (8-2) vs. Akbarjon Islomboev (10-1)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

Raheam Forest (8-3) vs. Martin Camilo (7-2-1)

Featured Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

Treston Vines (10-3) vs. Andreas Tricomitis (8-0)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

Dedrek Sanders (9-5) vs. Dzhamal Mavliudov (6-0)

Heavyweight Bout (265 lb)

Matt Adams (4-1) vs. Ben Wunder (2-0)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

Andrew Stewart (4-1) vs. Jonathan Waid (2-1)

Welterweight Bout (170 lb)

Ronald Humphrey (2-0) vs. Dupree Stewart (2-0)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Dylan Booker (2-0) vs. Elias Rodriguez (2-0)

Flyweight Bout (125 lb)

Bryce Woerner (1-0) vs. Trevor Grice (0-0)

Light-Heavyweight Bout (205 lb)

Finn Martin (0-0) vs. Trevor Linderman (0-0)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Adrian Thomas (2-1) vs. Carter Beekman (3-1)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

Sergio Martinez (1-0) vs. Lane Roe (1-0)

Flyweight Bout (125 lb)

Jamie Lloyd (4-3) vs. Tyler Hilliard (2-1)

Catchweight Bout (140 lb)

Huntter Anderson (3-3) vs. Sammy Shires (1-1)

LFA Press/Media:

All inquiries please click here or contact Carley Connor at cconnor@lfa.com

About LFA

LFA is a professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion that was formed by the powerhouse merger between RFA and Legacy FC in 2017. It has launched the careers of over 350 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC. LFA presents live Mixed Martial Arts events on a monthly basis around the world including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo. Based in Las Vegas, NV, LFA is one of the most active and respected MMA organizations in the fastest growing sport in the world.

LFA FIGHT NETWORK™ , a premium YouTube channel that features live combat sports events alongside live LFA Prelims and historical fights. The promotion owns and operates, a premium YouTube channel that features live combat sports events alongside live LFA Prelims and historical fights.

Visit the official LFA YouTube channel (LFA FIGHT NETWORK™) at @LFAfights. LFA is on Facebook at Facebook.com/LFAfighting, on Instagram at @LFAfighting, TikTok at @LFAfighting and X (formerly Twitter) at @LFAfighting. Please visit LFA.com for updates and information.

About UFC FIGHT PASS®

UFC FIGHT PASS® is the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. Since launching in 2013, UFC FIGHT PASS is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. FIGHT PASS provides its members with unlimited access to live UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims; live mixed martial arts and combat sports from around the world; original series and historical programming; special features; behind-the-scenes content; in-depth interviews; and up-to-the minute reports on the world of combat sports.

UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library, featuring more than 20,000 bouts from dozens of combat sports organizations, as well as every fight in UFC history. Fight fans can access UFC FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and Sony TVs with Android TV.

For more information, please visit ufcfightpass.com.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit myfmbankarena.com.