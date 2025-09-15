Sevier Days Brings History to Life at Fort Defiance With Large Community Turnout

Clarksville, TN – History came alive at Fort Defiance on Saturday, September 13th, 2025, as hundreds of visitors gathered for the annual Sevier Days Living History Event. The event took place from 10:00am until 3:00pm and drew one of the largest crowds in recent years, with families, history buffs, and curious first-time visitors stepping back into the world of early frontier life.

“We are commemorating Valentine Sevier, the original settler of this hilltop. This event highlights frontier life between 1790 and 1794. We have a blacksmith demonstration, children’s activities, flintlock musket firing, and even a lady cooking over an open fire just as it was done back then. There’s truly something for everyone to enjoy today. And the weather—well, we couldn’t have asked for better. The turnout has been fantastic, and we’ve really been blessed,” stated William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance.

The event featured a wide variety of hands-on demonstrations and historical reenactments. Guests marveled at the blacksmith operation, where sparks flew as iron was shaped into tools much like those settlers once relied upon. One of the biggest crowd-pleasers was the musket demonstration, where reenactors loaded and fired authentic flintlock rifles, their booming reports echoing across the grounds and thrilling spectators of all ages.

“We’re demonstrating flintlocks for the public and sharing a bit about colonial life from the time when Valentine Sevier lived just over this hill. That’s actually where the massacre took place, where Sevier lost some of his family. We’re dressed in period-correct attire with authentic weapons, helping to keep history alive and share it with the community,” said Rick Longton, Sons of the American Revolution, Valentine Sevier Chapter in Clarksville.

Another highlight was the cooking-over-the-fire demonstration, where historical interpreters showcased how early Tennesseans prepared meals with only the simplest of tools and ingredients. The sights, smells, and storytelling around the fire gave visitors a vivid sense of daily life on the frontier.

Throughout the day, attendees also explored camp life exhibits, flint knapping, and Native American traditions, gaining a deeper appreciation for Clarksville’s roots. Many remarked that Sevier Days was not just entertaining but also an educational reminder of the resilience, resourcefulness, and culture that helped shape the region.

With free admission and something for all ages, Sevier Days once again proved to be a community favorite—blending excitement, history, and heritage into an unforgettable experience at Fort Defiance.

