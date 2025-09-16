APSU Women’s Golf Wraps Up The Velvet in Sixth Place

Paducah, KY – Led by Jillian Breedlove’s four-under 68, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a final round 304 to finish in a tie for sixth place at Murray State’s The Velvet, Tuesday, at the Country Club of Paducah.

Austin Peay State University tied for sixth place with Belmont and finished six strokes behind Murray State and eight strokes ahead of Tennessee Tech.

Abby Hirtzel had a final round seven-over 79 to finish in a tie for 12th place and a tournament total of 226.

Breedlove’s final round 68 included seven birdies, moving her from a tie for 42nd place to a tie for 12th place with a total of 226.

Ella Arnzen carded a final round four-over 76, moving her from a tie for 47th place to a tie for 38th with a final score of 236. Jordin Cowing shot nine-over 81 in the final round, placing her in a tie for 43rd with a 238 for the tournament.

Rounding out the Governors’ lineup was Katie Roberts with a final round 83 to finish in a tie for 56th place with a 243 total.

Individual Abby Jimenez finished in a tie for 46th place after a final round, even par 72, which moved her from a tie for 71st after day one.

Next Up For APSU Women's Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will travel to Larchwood, Iowa, for South Dakota State’s Jackrabbit Invitational, October 4th-5th, at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort.